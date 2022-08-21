Put focus on banning ammo
Albert Einstein once said, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.” What a perfect description of the political patterns toward gun violence.
As usual, the AR-15 became the focus of congressional members and their cries of “weapons of war,” ill-conceived legislation and coordinated confusion. Group-think ineffectiveness again resulted in continuing misinformation, playing with component chaos and the predictable backlash from fervent owners and obsessive constitutionalists.
Still, .223 Remington rounds (generally held as the bullet of choice) fill local shelves and remain in abundance on the internet. Sadly, it is this amalgamation duet that prompts the perfect expression of mechanized mayhem.
Which do you think would be the easiest way to minimize imploding bodies, close casket funerals, etc., and begin the pathway toward providing for societal safety?
Practical and tactical answers won’t come from the traditional playbook of compromise and fraudulent “first steps.” It will evolve only when the phraseology of “combination” and the principles embodied become part of the representative lexicon.
Madness meddling in mental-health areas, red flags, confiscation approaches, purchasing restrictions, magazine capacities, etc., isn’t innovation ... it is idiocy. Only by banning certain ammunition sales can we begin to protect the public.
Oscar Wilde stated, “Consistency is the last refuge of the unimaginative.”
Our current system of voting just fosters the futility. Politicians endear the attributes “of and by the people” but endanger the “for” perspective!
Each day, Einstein’s message seems increasingly relevant.
GREG CONNOR
Champaign