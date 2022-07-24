Put focus on contraception
Women: It’s your body — PROTECT IT!
I am personally against abortion. Therefore, I am against my tax dollars being spent to fund abortions. I would far rather the government spend that money on preventing pregnancy in the first place.
I propose that the government use the money to supply any and all forms of contraception — the pill, an IUD, tubes being tied or any other form of contraception that a woman/girl might choose. And make it available at no individual cost to every woman in the U.S. Better to stop pregnancy before it ever begins than to kill the child (fetus) after it has been conceived.
Let all abortions cease and those who are doing abortions instead begin handing out — free of charge — any and all forms of contraception services.
Jane Gooch
Catlin