Put issue in laymen’s terms
University of Illinois Professor Donald Wuebbles is quoted as saying that his research “show[s] that extreme weather events have been getting more extreme over time.”
It would be helpful if Wuebbles could provide, in terms that can be understood by a layman, evidence for this statement, including about sea-level rise, going as far back in time as possible, 150 years or thereabouts.
Or perhaps even farther. I wonder how Wuebbles weaves into his narrative the California floods in 1862, those in Germany in 1804, or those in China, where, according to “Nova,” the Yellow River has flooded over 1,000 times in the last 2,000 years.
DALE E. ELLIOTT
Champaign