Put masks on, keep them on
Sportswriter Bob Asmussen’s eighth thought in his Jan. 16 column on the Illinois-Michigan basketball game is way off the mark.
With regard to wearing masks at the State Farm Center, he stated that “While 100 percent weren’t wearing their masks, the percentage was pretty darn close.”
Wrong. It was not at all close to 100 percent.
The number of fans wearing masks during the game was a rather small minority, as it is during all of the games that my wife and I have attended as season-ticket holders.
Asmussen may have been attending to spectators as they arrive at the arena or perhaps walking through the corridors and not actually in their seats during the game. It is my observation that relatively few fans actually wear their masks during the game. Many take off their masks as soon as they are seated and leave their masks off even though they are reminded multiple times during the game about wearing face coverings.
Also, many who do wear a mask cover their mouth but not their nose, which is contrary to proper usage. Eating and drinking is no excuse, given that most fans not wearing a mask did neither. Also, eating and drinking should not be a free pass to remove a mask for the entire game.
DAVID KUEHN
Champaign