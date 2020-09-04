Put sign back in school window
Regarding an Aug. 28 article on Champaign school district Superintendent Susan Zola and the school board’s decision to remove the “Black Lives Matter” sign from Westview Elementary School: This decision needs to be reversed immediately.
In the article, Zola was quoted as saying “I think the board’s legal counsel communicated that the display of a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign may be considered prohibited political activity.”
“Black Lives Matter” is not a political statement, it is a human-rights statement. People of color walk out of their houses in fear — every time they leave their houses.
Imagine leaving your house with a sense of dread. This is a pivotal moment in history that we must embrace and not shove under the rug because it might offend some. We must stand together for the lives of those mistreated or lost wrongly. That this sign was in an elementary school is crucial in teaching our youngest that they matter.
All lives cannot matter until “Black Lives Matter.”
LISA YANELLO
Mahomet