Putin provoked to invade Ukraine
President Joe Biden finally got his “bipartisan” war in Ukraine before his State of the Union speech.
Ukraine was Hitler’s entryway to the Soviet Union, where 27 million were starved to death before Hitler was defeated in Russia.
Nevertheless, many Nazis stayed in Ukraine after World War II (like hundreds of Nazis who came to the U.S. as part of Operation Paperclip). Neo-Nazis today are empowered, and after the freely elected government of Ukraine was overthrown in a coup in 2014, the Nazi Azov army has killed thousands of Ukrainians of Russian descent in the Donbas region in violation of the Minsk agreements five years ago.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin until the U.S. sent 9,000 troops and financial support (now asking Congress for $6.4 billion). Five days later, Russia invaded Donbas.
Russia has been provoked by NATO in defiance of a 1990 agreement by Secretary of State James Baker and Soviet Leader Mikhail Gorbachev not to expand NATO “one inch eastward.” Russia is now nearly surrounded by NATO.
The U.S. has whipped up a propaganda blitz to promote public support for sending troops and adding billions to the defense budget. It is being manipulated by the CIA.
NATO, created in 1948, is a relic of World War II, especially since the end of the Soviet Union 30 years ago. It’s time for U.S. to withdraw from NATO and let Europe take care of European problems.
After finally ending another war of 20 years, it’s time to say no more.
MIDGE O’BRIEN
Savoy