Quarantine rules tough on parents
The Centers for Disease Control’s shortening of the COVID-19 isolation time was a welcome change.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, however, has not applied this change to day care settings. Here is a taste of what a working parent with day care children is experiencing.
We are called to pick up our child for a runny nose, sit in the test line with a bored child and hope to get a negative result in time to return to work the next day — only to get called two days later to have them re-tested to be sure. Then the sibling with the same cold is sent home to be tested ... and tested again.
You finally beat that cold only to get the dreaded email notifying you of a positive case in your child’s classroom, closing the room for 10 days. You have to immediately pick up your child and figure out how to work with a young child at home.
We chose to vaccinate our children to limit their need to quarantine when exposed. My 5-year-old’s room had a positive case. She was vaccinated and tested negative on Day 5 as recommended by the state health agency. Yet, her day care is unable to staff the room due to quarantines, and we face yet another week at home with a completely healthy child while trying to work.
COVID-19 is here to stay. We have to find a way to realistically manage the risk while keeping schools and day cares open without constant quarantines.
MARYANNE DONNER
Champaign