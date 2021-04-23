Questions about J&J vaccine
The Associated Press has reported that a Baltimore company known for quality-control problems was the source of 15 million contaminated doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine that needed to be “discarded.”
Questions that the AP failed to raise include — why was a company with a track record of quality-control issues allowed to venture into the vaccine business, and how, exactly, did they “discard” the bad vials? Did they throw them into a dumpster out back? Did they truck them to Chesapeake Bay? It would seem to me that 15 million of anything is a lot.
But not to worry, says Dr. Anthony Fauci, America’s leading expert in the fine art of evasion and misdirection. No biggie, says he. Just a little human error.
In any case, Johnson & Johnson would have been off the hook should any of their contaminated product reached American arms. The vaccine industry is immune to product-liability litigation, protected as they are by a 1986 law for which they lobbied. In that endeavor, they had the full cooperation of their wholly owned subsidiary — the U.S. Congress.
JOSEPH BAUERS
Champaign