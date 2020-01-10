Is the economy in 2020 really benefitting those who voted for Trump in 2016? Many Republicans point to increases in employment and wages, but who has actually benefitted from these increases and by how much?
Have increases in income kept up with rising costs of private health insurance, pharmaceutical drugs, and doctor and hospital care? Are more or fewer people covered by public health insurance, and what are the chances of expanded coverage and higher benefits under a new Republican administration?
Have the costs of basics like groceries, housing, child care, and education beyond high school increased more than individual and family incomes, especially the incomes of working class citizens?
And who has benefitted from acclaimed tax cuts and reductions in regulations on business? Have not these benefits gone disproportionately to the richest segments of the population and stimulated growth that ignores the future costs of unaddressed environmental problems, deteriorating infrastructure, and the growing public debt caused by them?
While the stock market has surged, who benefits most from these increases in wealth? Do working people have money to invest in the stock market? Is it fair that returns on these investments are taxed at a lower rate than income from wages and salaries?
Voters need to examine these questions and think twice about continuing to support Republican policies. An honest assessment of proposed Democratic policies will prove that they benefit the vast majority of American citizens far more than those being proposed by Trump and the Republicans.
GARY STORM
Urbana