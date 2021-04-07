Race-based society toxic
“Diversity” and “systemic racism” are poisoning society.
As interpreted by woke identity-politics proponents, diversity means making decisions about individuals on the basis of their skin color or genitalia, not their quality. Every successful female, Black or Hispanic, must at times wonder if his/her success was the result of brains, talent and hard work — or the checking off of a “diversity” box somewhere.
Having differing viewpoints and experiences in every slice of life is a great thing; achieving that by box-checking is a truly evil and demeaning thing.
There is definitely systemic racism in the United States; it’s called affirmative action. The message it sends, particularly to Blacks is: You’re so poor, so stupid, so lazy that if we don’t give you something you haven’t earned, you won’t make it.
That is simply nonsense! Talent is where you find it, and there are plenty of talented people of every race and both sexes.
While Jim Crow is over, there is still much to do in the Black society. If we want equality (of opportunity, not outcome), we can stop forcing children to attend failing schools by denying them school choice. We can stop increasing the minimum wage and pricing young adults out of starter jobs. We can stop pretending that policing is a bigger problem than violent crime in poor neighborhoods.
And when the evil of real racism is identified, we can prosecute an end to it in the most vigorous fashion possible.
L. DANIEL METZ
Champaign