Racial injustice clear in abortions
Many letter writers advocate for racial justice. The Ministerial Alliance of Champaign-Urbana & Vicinity placed half-page ads on this subject this past year. The Sisters in Faith Leadership were featured in a Guest Commentary.
I encourage those interested in racial justice to research this subject relative to abortion. Blacks comprise 38.5 percent of aborted babies but represent only 14 percent of the population. Hispanics comprise 25 percent of aborted babies but represent 18 percent of the population.
Minorities are disproportionately aborted. Isn’t this racial injustice?
Research shows increased rates of depression, addiction, future fertility challenges and increased breast-cancer risk for women who have an abortion. Those suffering are members of our congregations.
The Guttmacher Institute states most people who obtain an abortion have a religious affiliation, including mainline and evangelical Protestant and Catholic. Those who state they are Jewish or another faith are combined in a category simply called “other.”
People pray for healing for all affected by abortion every fall and spring in our community via 40 Days for Life. We strive to increase awareness about help available through free pregnancy centers — pregnancy tests and ultrasounds; formula; diapers; maternity, baby and toddler clothes; parenting and mentoring classes; post-abortion recovery programs, etc.
Sisters in Faith Leadership stated it cannot remain inactive regarding racial justice or the devaluing of human lives. The Ministerial Alliance calls for truth-telling and a more equitable community. I encourage them to join peaceful prayer collaborations like 40 Days for Life that seek to value all human lives.
RENEE MULLEN
Champaign