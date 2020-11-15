Racial mascots
are detrimental
As a UI alumna turned Champaign-Urbana permanent, I — like most — have thoughts regarding the Chief/Kingfisher/no-mascot debacle.
As mentioned in the Sept. 25 editorial, there are strong proponents on both sides of the argument. At one point, I didn’t understand the detriment of using a cultural symbol as a mascot. Because of this, I wanted to take a moment to encourage readers to consider an alternate view.
Do you know or have you interacted with an American Indian person? If not, it is impossible to understand the level of stereotyping, racism and pain that come with a racial mascot.
My first thought was to urge readers to consider how it would feel to have someone incorrectly depict a vital part of their life and to do so in a way that seems like a mockery.
Though some may argue that there are “good intentions” behind an American Indian mascot, the truth is that good intentions do not take top tier.
What it boils down to is that it simply is not about the golden rule here — it’s about understanding that while we may have good intentions, our actions can still be detrimental to the well-being of another, regardless of whether we personally believe we ourselves would be burdened by it.
Research has shown that racial mascots are detrimental in various ways. Whether or not the chancellor and trustees choose a new mascot, they must condemn any display of the Chief just as the Academic Senate urges.
Jacqueline Price
Urbana