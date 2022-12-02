Racism big part of problem
In his Nov. 23 column, Jim Dey explained the failure of so many Champaign-Urbana K-12 students to achieve grade-level performance in English and math by saying, “Poverty and ignorance too often go hand in hand.”
As a veteran teacher with 45 years of classroom experience, I believe there is another important, but seldom discussed, factor in low achievement. That factor is racism.
In a recent News-Gazette article, the University of Illinois Center for African Studies presented a study of the most racist urban areas where Black people live in America. Champaign was ranked 20th out of 383 cities in that study.
This ranking was based on research that considered eight quality-of-life indicators that measured racial disparities among Black and White residents of metropolitan areas. These indicators included unemployment, poverty, income and wealth, homeownership, mortality and incarceration rates and high school and college education.
The article also pointed out that race-based discrepancies in Champaign-Urbana far exceed those found throughout our state and nation.
Our schools, our local government bodies, our churches, our social organizations and we as individuals must fight racism. It is our responsibility as citizens to do all we can to end racial inequity and to provide liberty and justice for all.
MIKE WOODS
Champaign