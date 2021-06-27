Racism charge
is undeniable
I know and respect Dennis Kimme, but his letters disputing the existence of systemic racism in U.S. policing are way off base. His most recent missive claims that there is no systemic racism because Black people are imprisoned for violent crimes at a rate that is 6.4 times the rate at which White people are imprisoned for violent crimes.
Ergo, police encounter “a disparately high proportion of Black criminals,” which produces a “disparately high proportion of violent results.”
Really? Numerous studies have established that Blacks convicted of crimes are sentenced more harshly than Whites convicted of the same crimes. Thus, Kimme essentially argues that racism in criminal sentencing demonstrates an absence of racism in the shooting and killing of Black people by White police officers.
That argument is obviously nonsense and does not explain the statistic that Kimme acknowledges: Black people are killed by police at a rate of 2.4 times that of White people.
Kimme asserts that every shooting of a Black person by a White police officer is now automatically ascribed to racism. The major concern, though, is the shooting of unarmed Black people by White police officers. When Black criminal suspects are armed with a gun, and when White police officers reasonably use deadly force against them, reasonable people don’t attribute the shooting to racism. For example, after Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim’s killer, a Black man, was instantly shot and killed by Oberheim’s White partner, there was no public outcry that the killing was racially motivated.
GLENN STANKO
Champaign