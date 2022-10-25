Racist garbage from UI prof
The News-Gazette should be ashamed to print the racist garbage that is spewed by Sundiata Cha-Jua each month.
His latest rant slanders two women running for Congress, and, of course, they are White supremacists just because of the color of their skin. He then takes aim and slanders Terrence Stuber for daring to run against Aaron Ammons for county clerk.
I can attest that Stuber has more character, honesty and intergrity than Cha-Jua and Ammons combined. He is a good Christian man who does not deserve to be called a Black White supremacist because he chose to run as a conservative against a progressive community activist for county clerk. The N-G complains constantly when local races are not contested, thereby giving voters no choice. Why would anyone want to run for office when the local newspaper allows such slanderous nonsense on a monthly basis?
Oh, by the way, let me correct the record. The reason the election equipment was out of date in the clerk’s office was the Democratic county board majority nearly bankrupted the county with a nursing home that cost the taxpayers millions of dollars from the day it opened until the day it was sold.
During that time, they routinely told the clerk to make do, as there were no funds available to update the equipment. I saw that firsthand during my first two years on the board. Get the story straight and tell the truth for once. N-G, you need to do better!
JIM GOSS
Mahomet