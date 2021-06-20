Racists of past must be eradicated
Americans have started to reckon with the fact that many of those whom our forefathers honored had racist attitudes and behaviors. We are trying to remove these individuals from their pedestals (literally, in many cases) because we see that holding them up for praise does not represent 21st-century values.
We could possibly forgive previous generations for overlooking the troubling attitudes and behaviors of past figures, because such attitudes and behaviors were taken for granted in the past. But anyone paying attention should now be aware of the pain caused to members of minority groups by honoring those who despised them. I would not expect a reasonable person today to honor a racist without even a passing mention of their racism.
So, it was with shock and dismay that I saw The News-Gazette’s recently published tribute to Henry Ford, with no acknowledgment of Ford’s virulent antisemitism. Ford’s newspaper, The Dearborn Independent, was filled with hatred of Jews. The Independent brought to the U.S. the well-known antisemitic forgery Protocols of the Elders of Zion, and a collection of Ford’s writings, published as The International Jew, was acknowledged as influencing more than one Nazi. Ford is praised by Adolf Hitler in
“Mein Kampf.”
Antisemitism is on the rise in the U.S., with White supremacists chanting “Jews will not replace us” and Jews being killed in their synagogues and attacked on the street. The News-Gazette should exercise more care in who they choose to hold up for honor.
STEVE SHER
Urbana