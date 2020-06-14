Racked by worries about future
Representative Davis has been very quiet lately.
I sincerely hope he and his loved ones have remained safe and well. I and mine have been OK, but I’m really scared. It’s not just COVID-19 that’s got me spooked. I’m worried about the inequities and injustices that motivate people to take to the streets to seek redress from their government. And I’m especially troubled by the belligerent responses to these demonstrations from the president and, apparently, most of his party.
In his quietude, is Davis considering the consequences of his and his party’s acquiescence to the president’s narcissistic authoritarianism? These were always known traits, which Davis himself decried during the 2016 campaign. Why have Davis and Congress abdicated their role in checking these behaviors?
Has Davis given thought to the implications of military deployment against Americans? Has he read of the two retired generals who sharply rebuked the president for the very thought of such deployment? What about the president’s use of taxpayer funds for a propaganda video at St. John’s Episcopal Church, for which he exhibited neither the courtesy to request entry nor the Biblical chops to say and do the right things for the country?
I’ve seen my share of weird times come and go. But the combination of COVID and the toxic politics of this administration have me more afraid for an American future than anything I’ve ever witnessed. Will Davis help appease my fears?
TIM PRESCOTT
Champaign