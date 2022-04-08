Ramadan season is upon us
Ramadan Mubarak to all the Muslims around the world.
For those who don’t know, Ramadan is an important month in the Islamic calendar. Muslims fast during the entire month as fasting is one of the Five Pillars of Islam (along with the declaration of faith, prayer, charity and pilgrimage)
The fast begins before dawn and ends at sunset. No food or drinks are allowed. Islam’s holy book, the Quran, was sent down from heaven during this month by the Angel Gabriel to Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).
I have great memories about Ramadan as a child growing up in Karachi, Pakistan.
Ramadan was and is the month the family would prepare a feast and invite family, friends and neighbors to open their fast with them.
I miss that time.
We are blessed to have a mosque in Urbana. There you can meet other Muslims, make friends and open fast together.
Some of us are more blessed than others.
But that doesn’t make any of us better or lesser.
During this holy month of Ramadan, please don’t forget the ones who are struggling. The more we give, the more we receive.
Happy Ramadan!
ZAINAB SUSI
Mahomet