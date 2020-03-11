I have several topics, beginning with President Trump commuting the remaining six years of ex-Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s 14-year sentence for corruption and fraud.
Apparently, this was one narcissist giving aid and comfort to another. Trump stated, “That was a tremendously powerful, ridiculous sentence that didn’t fit his crimes, in my opinion and in the opinion of many others.”
Blagojevich was convicted on 17 counts, two of which included trying to sell Barack Obama’s old Senate seat to the highest bidder and attempting to shake down a children’s hospital. What’s next for the former governor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom?
Next topic: America’s last justifiable war was WWII. All other engagements have supported corrupt regimes or expanded America’s military-industrial complex (remember President Eisenhower’s warning before leaving office?).
If boots are placed on foreign soil, there had better be a clear and present danger existing for America.
Topic three: Can someone explain why reparations are being considered for blacks whose ancestors were enslaved? Slave owners’ sins should not fall upon those who had nothing to do with slavery.
If Washington politicians are bent/determined to use money they don’t have for this purpose (and to buy the votes of yet another voting group), why not reparations for today’s Native Americans? Didn’t government policy of the 1800s to promote Manifest Destiny place Native Americans in the crosshairs of attempted extermination?
MICHAEL J. NOLAN
Danville