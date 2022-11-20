Ranked choice a wise move
The recent passage of ranked-choice voting in Evanston is an encouraging first step for all Illinoisans who are tired of ideological extremism and seek a more representative government.
According to Gallup, Congress’ approval rating is at 19 percent, yet the re-election rate for representatives is 90 percent. Huh? The fact that less than two in 10 Americans approve of our congressional representatives yet nine of 10 are re-elected demonstrates the significant flaws in our electoral system. In short, our current electoral system rewards bad behavior and discourages new ideas.
A primary deficiency with the system is our plurality voting method. Plurality elections require a winner only to receive more votes than the next candidate. Thus, a candidate must only appeal to a narrow base of supporters rather than a majority of their constituents. This creates polarization, negative campaigning and poor policy-making because the candidates demonize opponents and support policies that only satisfy their core base.
Ranked-choice voting ensures the winner has received support from more than 50 percent of voters. This changes how candidates run, how they win and how they govern.
Ranked-choice voting is a simple nonpartisan upgrade to our electoral system that would not only provide better representation but also create more choices as it opens access to candidates who appeal to the majority of voters.
I hope Champaign and other surrounding cities and counties will embrace ranked-choice voting soon so that we can finally have the voice in government we all desperately seek.
JAMES YOUNG
Tuscola