Our elections need an upgrade. Voters are sick of mudslinging, melodrama and the feeling that we don’t actually have a real choice. We’re sick of voting for the lesser evil.
That’s why we need ranked-choice voting.
Ranked-choice voting is the simple act of ranking your candidates in order of preference, rather than just selecting one. If your top-ranked candidate performs poorly, then your vote transfers to your second-place choice. If your second choice does poorly, you get your third choice.
It’s simple. We rank things every day, and it helps us make good life decisions. If we want to make good choices about our elected officials, we should rank our votes, too.
Ranked-choice voting is the solution we need to make elections about the issues instead of the daily political drama.
Candidates are less likely to go negative because they would risk offending the supporters of other candidates — and they might need those voters’ second- or third-place choices.
Wherever ranked-choice voting is used, voters report that elections are more civil, and they feel they can express their full range of opinions.
Ranked choice voting is what we need to bring our elections into the modern age, and it’s a crucial piece of making elections more civil and issue-based.
Check out FairVote Illinois to learn more!
BEN CHAPMAN
Mahomet