Rantoul shooting raises questions
I have some questions following the protest of the fatal shooting of a young Rantoul man by a Rantoul Police Department officer.
While noting the high regard many people had for the deceased young man and concerns about respecting his and their existence, some issues come to mind.
Sometime before this incident, the young man was posting pictures of himself holding the gun that was at the heart of his own death. Where were his friends and family who could/should have said something both to him and someone else who could have intervened in his activities?
Are we to believe that no one knew what he was involving himself in prior to that day? Do they not see the consequences of those actions over and over, specifically within their own communities?
Why was he in the car with another person transporting 6 pounds of weed, cash and additional guns?
Why did he flee with a gun when he could have run without it? Why was the gun so important to him that he stopped twice to pick it up, costing him time that may have facilitated his escape?
When confronted, why did he turn the gun toward the officer?
His own existence was being held in his hand that day, and he made decisions that had a far greater effect on it than anyone else could have.
DAN MORGAN
St. Joseph