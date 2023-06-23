Rantoul’s drivers office great
I was interested to read the Saturday article reporting about problems getting into the Illinois Secretary of State facility in Champaign. Like many others, I also went to that office only to be told I needed to make an appointment online — but when I tried to do so, there were no available slots.
Recently, I’ve made two trips to the Rantoul office, where staff must be serving more people than they used to. They are friendly and knowledgeable and are working hard to serve everyone as efficiently as possible. They deserve a shout-out for providing great service.
EVA GINSBURG
Urbana