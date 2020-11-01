Re-elect Danos
as county auditor
It is difficult enough to get competent and credentialed elected officials in office and even harder to find men and women who are exemplars of discipline, objectivity and independence. Luckily, in the person of George Danos, Champaign County has an auditor who brings all these traits to our county’s operations and lived principles.
As a certified public accountant, Danos has upheld the all elements of the CPA Code of Conduct, especially those of service to the public interest and objectivity. In his first half term, George Danos brooked no delay in enforcing and embodying both values.
When the treasurer’s office was overwhelmed, George stepped in and relieved them of one-third of their duties by finishing the reconciliation of more than 20 bank accounts. He asked for no additional appropriation and had his office absorb the extra work of bank reconciliations so that the treasurer could focus on her core tasks, namely, the processing of property tax bills. For George, the taxpayer always comes first.
As a watchdog, Danos really shines. Whether the Republican Circuit Clerk bought name-brand computers more expensive than current contracts allow or the Democratic treasurer understated revenues, George informed the county board without fear or favor.
For the staffing of his office, ability is not merely a main but the sole criterion to work in his office. Danos filled vacancies by openly posting all positions and filled them with competent applicants entirely unknown to him beforehand.
For unparalleled integrity and outstanding competence, re-elect George Danos auditor.
Delann Williams
Rantoul