Re-elect Heuerman as sheriff
Champaign County voters have an easy choice when it comes to electing a sheriff next month.
Sheriff Dustin Heuerman has done an outstanding job in his first term in office. Addressing a difficult issue that has been on the county’s plate for more than a decade, Heuerman has closed the outdated downtown jail and consolidated operations in the satellite jail on Lierman Avenue. This move has resulted in safer conditions for both inmates and correctional officers.
Urban police departments know that they can count on the sheriff’s office as they respond to the epidemic level of gun violence in our community. Emergency response is always the top priority of law enforcement, but Heuerman knows that engagement with young people and community groups will help to reduce violence in the future.
Please join me in supporting Heuerman for re-election.
TOD SATTERTHWAITE
Urbana