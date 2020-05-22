As a lifelong Champaign County resident, I would like to take a moment to say that I think the “charity harvest” is a bad choice.
Many of us that have grown up in the area have come to think of the geese as a natural part of Crystal Lake Park. With this being said, I do understand that the geese population does need to be thinned out. Now more than ever, there are so many humane possibilities for relocation that the harvest seems a bit drastic. Please reconsider the harvest and seek other solutions.
TAMMY McDIVITT
Urbana