Read language
in tax proposal
I am beyond tired of hearing all the misinformation on the commercials that either oppose or support the upcoming ballot initiative that is either portrayed as the “Fair Tax” or the “Tax Hike” amendment.
The amendment does not give the legislature the authority to raise taxes. It already has that power. The amendment does not give the legislature the authority to tax retirement earnings. It can do that now, but any attempt to do that will immediately be challenged in court due to the Illinois Constitution’s Pension Protection Clause.
Thirty-three states already have progressive tax rates. Ten states, including Illinois, have flat tax rates. Seven states have no state income tax. The “Fair Tax” or “Tax Hike amendment simply states that the Illinois Constitution be amended to allow progressive tax rates. It does not say anything about what these rates will be. That can only be determined once the amendment is passed.
I urge every voter to get a copy of the amendment — I received a copy from the state in the mail last week — and read the text of the amendment carefully. Don’t read the arguments for or against the amendment. Read the amendment itself.
The amendment is quite simple. If you believe that the state should remain a flat-tax state, vote no. If you believe Illinois should have progressive tax rates — like 33 other states — vote yes.
JIM HAYS
Champaign