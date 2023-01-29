Reading key to education
It is unlikely that moving 10 percent of the Champaign school district’s children to a new school will raise the low test scores. Something more fundamental needs to be done.
Twenty-nine states and the District of Columbia have passed laws or implemented new policies related to evidence-based reading instruction, mandating a change to phonics-based reading instruction. This follows 30 years in which the focus was on “balanced literacy,” encouraging students to use context clues, illustrations and guessing, while possibly including some phonics.
In early 2022, Illinois Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford introduced Senate Bill 3900, “The Illinois Right to Read Act.”
This bill would require the State Board of Education to support public school districts in selecting evidence-based instructional curricula. How specific will this bill be? Mandates or mere suggestions?
Illinois school districts presently choose their own reading curriculum. The bills in 29 states vary greatly in their requirements. Years of fighting over this would be a lost opportunity for students.
When a student experiences success — rather than frustration and embarrassment — he or she can be a participant, rather than a disruptive bystander. Teachers can have the joy of “light bulb” moments rather than the chaos of acting-out students. And they can stop worrying over how far below grade level many of their students are.
This new mode of instruction does not have to be restricted to the youngest learners. In a New York Times’ article, Oakhaven High School in Memphis, Tenn., starts every academic class with 15 minutes of learning new vocabulary.
SHARON CONRY
Champaign