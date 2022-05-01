Letter to the Editor | Real care is not fatal May 1, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Does health care kill people?For those who are unsure about abortion, consider this.Abortion proponents tell people abortion is health care. Does health care usually kill people? CELENE BAXLEYPesotum Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos NG Features Tom's Mailbag Pick the brain of veteran News-Gazette columnist Tom Kacich. Latest News Beyond the Boardroom: Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup Big 10: TV broadcasters' most unforgettable bloopers, Part 2 Pelosi leads delegation to Kyiv and Poland; vows US support NWS: 2 twisters briefly touch down in the Chicago area Combat death puts spotlight on Americans fighting in Ukraine Evacuations underway in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine Rich Warren | Window shopping for internet connection Susan McKinney | In honor of her mother John Frayne | UI glee club concert promotes peace Deb Aronson | Sixth-grade drama with a touch of 'Harriet the Spy' Most Popular Articles ArticlesIllinois' roster shuffle continuesChampaign man gets prison, probation for raping woman as she sleptThe News-Gazette's 90th All-State boys' basketball teamChampaign woman get 10 years in accident that killed off-duty UI copAsmussen | Champaign native Joe Piercy and wife hosting HGTV showCampustown pair accused of having more than 25 pounds of cannabis for saleUPDATE: Pregnant Danville woman loses baby after being shotPenfield man dies in head-on collision on Illinois 130 south of PhiloGood Morning, Illini Nation: Transfers and the Big TenGetting fully healthy is Skyy Clark's immediate focus Twitter News