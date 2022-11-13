‘Real Hate’ from N-G columnist
Since September 2015, Sundiata Keita Cha-Jua has written biweekly commentaries, “Real Talk: A Black Perspective,” for The News Gazette. The Oct. 9 and Oct. 23 articles are not “Real Talk” but “Real Hate,” “Real Bigotry.”
Cha-Jua’s outlandish, racist “Real Talk” is overtly vicious and hateful. In his extremist worldview, any and all that do not think like him, look like him or agree with him are “White supremacists,” fascists or Nazis.
Cha-Jua pontificates from his perch of overt bigotry that a majority of Black Republicans are “MAGA Black White supremacists who pursue neoliberal policies despite their negative impact on the majority of Black people.” That Terrence Stuber is a “hard, overt and aggressive White supremacist.” That Herschel Walker is “subliterate and coonish.” Cha-Jua likes to manipulate his limited derogatory vocabulary of catchphrases to inflame. His intent — dehumanize his intended targets.
Cha-Jua castigates the 13th Congressional District White candidates as “White supremacists,” and implies Republican candidate Regan Deering has Nazi-like behaviors and is a fascist. Fascism and fascists seek to suppress and remove all thought and behavior that is not their own — a characteristic displayed in Cha-Jua’s articles.
N-G founder D.W. Stevick, an active voice in the community, enthusiastically promoted civic causes and sharply criticized activities that he felt were not in the public interest. His goal was simple: “Be a booster ... and a builder.”
Sundiata Keita Cha-Jua’s recent articles are intended to promote bigotry. Clearly neither a booster nor a builder.
JEFF WILSON
Mahomet