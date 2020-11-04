Really tired
of virus scares
Enough.
I am tired of the media scare tactics — 9 percent test positive, how many are sick, and how many tested positive that died of other things (a lot)?
People get sick from eating in a restaurant; how many got sick at the bar?
The media are nothing but parrots who pedal the propaganda fed them by the bureaucrats.
For all of the lemmings — go hide in the basement and be afraid.
A lot of people have had enough of the dictatorship and enough of the scaremongering of the media.
RICHARD HARKINS
Savoy