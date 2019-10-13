Urbana’s Sister Cities Program completed a recent trip to Africa to renew its Sister Cities partnership with Zomba, Malawi (Aug. 27-Sept. 6).
The group made a visual inspection of the AUPAP-funded Ablution Block in the Guardian Village at Zomba’s Central Hospital, inspected rocket stoves built in the cooking shelter during a previous trip and reconnected with friends forged through past grant work.
The travelers met Zomba municipal staff and newly elected city councilors and Mayor Benson Bulla.
Educational support for local schools was a primary focus during this trip. The group brought educational supplies and bilingual reading books to several primary schools in Zomba, which had not visited in earlier visits.
Educational and vocational supplies were also delivered to the Mubarak Complex College, a women’s vocational school in Zomba.
While in Lilongwe, they met with Mussa Mwale and minister of local government, Charles Kalemba, whose careers began in Zomba. Mwale introduced them to Lilongwe’s deputy mayor, Richard Banda.
The team also visited Chancellor’s College in Zomba, meeting with Happy Kayuni, who is working with the University of Illinois Political Science Department on a grant project evaluating public response to tax collection for newly offered services in certain neighborhoods of Zomba.
Finally, materials were delivered to Jeanes Church CCAP in Domasi, donated by members of Urbana’s First Presbyterian Church.
The goal of the Sister Cities International program is to “promote peace through mutual respect, understanding and cooperation — one individual, one community at a time.”
DENNIS ROBERTS
Urbana