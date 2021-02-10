Recent election was fairest ever
It’s time for a reality check. Joe Biden won the election over Donald Trump by 7 million votes. Biden beat Trump in the electoral votes, 306 to 232. You can yell, curse or scream at the TV, the result is still the same.
How do I know that? Every state and territory has certified the results, as did Congress on Jan 6. There were more Republican governors and secretaries of state than Democratic ones who not only certified but also said this was the fairest election they had ever administered.
That is fact, not a conspiracy theory like the wild ones spewed by U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.
I’m happy to live in a democracy. On Jan. 6, we came close to losing our democracy. Why? Because of the murderous insurrection of people believing in the “The Big Lie” repeated many times by Trump that the election was stolen.
After Trump’s attorney, Rudolph Giuliani, and others appeared in courts all over the country and lost every time, “The Big Lie” was still perpetuated by Trump and his sycophants.
Trump’s attorney’s record was zero wins, 60 losses. Why? Every time a judge asked for evidence, they couldn’t produce any.
That includes the Supreme Court, which wouldn’t even hear the case.
Not since 1812 had the U.S. Capitol been invaded, that time by the British, never by a domestic mob.
Had the treasonous mob succeeded and overturned the election results, we could have become a dictatorship and been in the same situation as the Russian, Chinese and North Korean people.
VERN ZEHR
Fisher