Newly free inmates deserve housing
I wanted to voice my concern about the housing policy in the Champaign. The issue is landlords can choose not to rent to someone for the sole reason of a felony conviction if they have been released from prison within the previous two years.
This is an overarching issue of the American criminal-justice system, which will sometimes unjustly or unfairly convict people that may be completely innocent, and now once they are released, they will not have equal housing opportunities to restart or continue their life.
What is more of an issue with this policy is neither Champaign nor Urbana have a halfway housing program for people who leave prison, so we are dooming released inmates to either a life of the streets or no access to an address to seek employment to become a productive member of society.
In December 2019, Champaign City Council members agreed that this needed to be repealed, but it has not been done yet. Currently, the council has a good chance of getting the required votes needed to fully repeal this policy, but it is possible this may not be the same after the current election cycle.
I would love for this information to be put out that we need everyone to reach out to their council members to repeal this policy so that people released from prison are given a fair chance to integrate themselves back into society.
Stan Hazlip
Champaign