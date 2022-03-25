This year marks 50 years since the founding of National People’s Action and the 45th anniversary of the Community Reinvestment Act. National People’s Action is largely responsible for pushing the Community Reinvestment Act of 1977; it was founded in 1972 by Gale Cincotta and Shel Trapp.
In 2010, as board president of National People’s Action, I was invited to the White House for the signing of the Dodds-Frank financial-reform bill, along with two other Illinoisans; Sen. Dick Durbin and then-Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan.
Today, I still serve on the board of directors as we work to modernize the law. In the meantime, I encourage our community leaders to become aware of the benefits of the law and how it can help strengthen our communities in these dire times.
A bank’s entire public CRA file must be available at its main office, and you can ask to see it. It contains a copy of the public section of the bank’s most recent CRA performance evaluation and a list of services provided by your branch. Upon request, your branch must also provide for inspection, within five days, all the information in the public file relating to your branch’s assessment area.
Because of the breadth of potential purposes for which the law’s resources can be used, CRA-related commitments from financial institutions should be among the resources that nonprofit and public-sector leaders and institutions consider when developing financing strategies for community initiatives. We truly become community partners when we invest together.
The Rev. Dr. EUGENE BARNES
Champaign