The letter published Dec. 27 by John Joyce concerning the legends of Red Grange reminded me of my experience with Grange.
While attending the UI in 1939, I worked at Prehn’s on Green Street as a waiter. I received a meal ticket in payment. It had to be used the following week, or it was void.
One evening after a football game, Grange and two friends came into Prehn’s to eat. They had a bottle of liquor and asked me for a bowl of ice. He gave me a 50-cent tip — a generous amount as hourly wages at the time were about 35 cents.
DELMAR E. BURGIN
Monticello