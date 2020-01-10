Listen to this article

The letter published Dec. 27 by John Joyce concerning the legends of Red Grange reminded me of my experience with Grange.

While attending the UI in 1939, I worked at Prehn’s on Green Street as a waiter. I received a meal ticket in payment. It had to be used the following week, or it was void.

One evening after a football game, Grange and two friends came into Prehn’s to eat. They had a bottle of liquor and asked me for a bowl of ice. He gave me a 50-cent tip — a generous amount as hourly wages at the time were about 35 cents.

DELMAR E. BURGIN

Monticello

