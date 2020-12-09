Redirect campaign funds, time, energy
I am tired of the impact negative election campaign ads that feed our polarization have on my life and this nation. COVID-19 nixed my ability to circulate a petition stating that, so I am writing this letter.
Is it time citizens united to accept the responsibility to shorten election cycles, truly limit campaign spending and remove shaping election districts from political parties?
Are foreign adversaries our biggest problem?
What does it say about us if we buy into all this negative crap if we blame all those other folks for why so many kids are hungry?
Would you support some of the time, energy and money used to elect our government being redirected toward training our workforce, creating affordable housing, figuring out access to health care, maybe fixing our roads?
If you are as weary of this misuse of resources as this 82-year-old great-grandmother is, call a legislator, write a letter, tweet an idea, Facebook a friend, talk to one of those other folks. Maybe they are fed up, too.
The government is us. Are we happy with ourselves?
BARBARA J. HINTON
Bement