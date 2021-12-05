Reduce emissions or pay the price
A Nov. 28 letter suggested adapting to climate change is important but that it is too expensive to move away from using fossil fuels and their emissions.
While adaptation is important, this viewpoint is just plain wrong. Humanity basically has three choices relative to the serious consequences of climate change: to mitigate (measures to reduce the emissions), to adapt (measures to reduce the impacts), or to suffer.
At this point, we have been doing some of all three. A fourth option, geoengineering, is either too expensive or too risky to adopt at this point. However, continued high emissions will lead to major changes in the Earth’s climate, with major resulting impacts on humans and the other life around us.
This is more than global warming; the impacts are especially about increasing intensity of severe weather events and sea-level rise. Minimizing suffering can only be achieved by doing a lot of mitigation and a lot of adaptation. Economic analyses have shown that it will be far more expensive to respond to the harms produced by the changing climate than it will be to take actions to reduce the emissions.
Science shows that we must take immediate action to sharply reduce heat-trapping emissions to limit the worst climate-change impacts, protect public health and lives, and limit economic harms.
We have a tremendous opportunity to invest in a climate-resilient economy, powered by clean energy, which can bring benefits to all communities in a just and equitable way.
Dr. DONALD
WUEBBLES
Urbana