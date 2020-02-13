I write to commend Scott Reeder for his column, “There’s another aspect to Kobe Bryant’s legacy.”
Reeder spoke his truth in support and solidarity with other victims of sexual violence, particularly the woman with whom Bryant had an admitted sexual encounter that he termed consensual.
I am a family physician who has worked with hundreds of victims of sexual assault over the years. Most were female, a few were male children. Each of them have taught me much about how they have suffered. However, I was not aware of the additional pain they feel when they see their attacker lionized and idolized.
For those of us who have not been sexually assaulted, it is essential to listen sincerely and respectfully to the pain and injury felt by people who have been sexually violated. They have been hurt deeply in ways we cannot understand, and it requires tremendous courage and strength to describe their trauma to others. They will live with it for the rest of their lives, and many will never fully recover.
Dr. SUSAN NAGELE
Urbana