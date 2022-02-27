Reflect on Lent’s meaning
Ash Wednesday, March 2 this year, marks the beginning of Lent.
Lent is a time in the church year to reflect about the gift God gave us through the life and death of His beloved Son, Jesus Christ, who came to life to live sinlessly and then to suffer and die on a cross and bare our sins, so that we will have eternal life with Him and all of our friends and loved ones who have died before us when we die.
Lent starts on Ash Wednesday through the disposition of ashes, when the pastor places ashes on our foreheads in the sign of the cross and says, quoting Genesis 3:19, “for dust you are and to dust you shall return.” This service starts the 40-day period of Lent celebration finishing on Easter Sunday, which is April 17 this year.
May God bless you and your family this Lenten season, and may your faith be renewed and your love of our Lord Jesus Christ grow stronger and deeper within you.
Lord Jesus, please use this Lenten season to renew the faith in all Christians and to open the non-believers hearts to love and accept you as their Savior. It’s because you live, Lord Jesus, that my heart and spirit are so happy, and I completely trust in you and in the plans that you have for me. Amen.
KARLA FISHER
Champaign