I read columnist Scott Reeder’s interesting, humorous and fully Midwestern America piece on bidets.
Although I suspect the distinction has become blurred over time, what he describes is not a bidet, but an evolution of a Sitz bath. Classic bidets one finds in Europe do not project a stream of water. Rather, they have a water tap virtually identical to what you would find on a vanity sink.
The upscale versions even have hot and cold water supplies. When we lived in Paris (France, not Illinois) in the mid 80s, we used the bidet in our apartment to rinse our feet, wash our socks and sometimes clean off our 3-year-old.
I don’t recall we ever used it for its intended purpose. The new iterations, first made popular by the Japanese, I believe, like a Sitz bath, directionally project a stream of water much as does a garden hose or a shower nozzle.
One value of having such a device in your bathroom these days; you don’t have to worry (or grab for the Sears catalog or News-Gazette) if Target is out of toilet paper.
STEPHEN K. FARRAND
Seymour