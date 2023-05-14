Reform needed for mental health
I am a current master’s student in social work at University of Illinois with a professional and personal interested in mental health care reform.
I am writing in frustration about the needless complexity in our present health care system, especially regarding accessing emergency and consistent mental-health support.
Our current health care model is notoriously difficult to navigate at all stages, from identifying relevant providers to scheduling appointments to following through with treatment plans to covering the cost of care.
I am writing to advocate for Illinois to increase the availability of integrated health care options, where people can receive care for multiple health needs in a centralized, familiar setting. The integrated care model is a systematic coordination of clinicians working together to support physical- and mental-health needs.
Centralizing care to treat the person as a whole increases health outcomes, promotes collaboration between providers and patient, reduces stigma of illness, and increases access to care for all.
Physical and mental health are interconnected and cannot be thought of as separate entities. This holistic approach of integrated care provides the much-needed link between mental and physical health care. Far too many people in Illinois receive care that is disproportionate to their needs, especially related to mental health.
It is time to normalize providing accessible, affordable and comprehensive care that is client-centered.
OLIVIA CALLOW
Urbana