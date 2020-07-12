Register and then go out and vote
I commend all those marching in the Black Lives Matters demonstrations not only in Urbana and Champaign but throughout Illinois, the U.S. and the world.
Making others aware of the injustice that has plagued the U.S. since 1619, when the first slaves were brought, in shackles, to Jamestown and continues today.
We need a solution, and one of the best is to get everyone to vote.
If we could have officials at these peaceful marches to register those who have not yet registered to vote it can be one giant step toward change.
Please vote and begin the change that is so badly needed.
Peace and love to all.
PAM DONZE DE LEY
Urbana