Rein in MTD’s
tax monster
The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District is “gasping for air” in its 50th year of service. Huh? How can such a valuable “service” that is so heavily subsidized by taxpayer money and captive student fares possibly be “gasping for air”?
It seems impossible.
Well, maybe it seems impossible until you look into a few MTD details.
Here are some figures that are certainly reasons for “gasping,” not by the MTD but by the taxpayers who subsidize it.
All of the figures quoted are as of 2019 and come from the website openthebooks.com; check for yourself.
Did you know that Managing Director Karl Gnadt was paid $218,564 in 2019? Did you know that there were 12 MTD personnel who were paid more than $100,000 a year in 2019 (current 2020 salaries are undoubtedly higher)? Did you know that the MTD operates 100 gigantic (mostly empty) buses to clog traffic and destroy our roads? Didn’t know any of that?
If these figures aren’t enough to cause property taxpayers to “gasp for air,” how about this: the previous managing director, Bill Volk, received a pension of $20,684.11 a month in 2019. That’s not a misprint, that’s per month, or $248,209.32 a year! A quarter of a million dollars a year. Not bad.
It’s time for the MTD and its minions to take a big, big haircut. Pensions we’re stuck with, but not salaries and not the number of buses. Citizens, we have to rein this monstrosity in.
Dr. DAN METZ
Champaign