Reject GOP at polls on Nov. 8
It appears that every Republican candidate for just about any office across America has vilified House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The election materials and public remarks of our own Rodney Davis always aimed squarely at the head of Pelosi. Figuratively, of course, until someone felt compelled to act on the vitriol spewed forth over and over again. Words matter.
The indecency of the extreme right wing of America is directly responsible for the vicious attack on Pelosi’s husband. This includes mainstream Republicans afraid to cross former President Donald Trump, right-wing media stoking the flames, and the illiterate throngs of “Jesus, Guns and Freedom” election deniers.
Speaking of elections, Terrence Stuber is a Republican election denier running for Champaign County clerk — the office that runs our local elections. This is outrageous. We must not let those who stand with Trump and the extreme right gain control of our local electoral process. For me personally, this means I will not support any Republican candidate locally, statewide or nationally, as long as the extreme right controls that party. Election losses are the only way to make the GOP reform itself.
Aaron Ammons is our best choice for county clerk. He will continue to ensure that democracy prevails in our little part of the world, and that’s the best we can do in these crazy times. Take a stand in our community through the power of your vote this Nov. 8, and deny the right wing the chance to wield their power in our hometowns.
LANCE DIXON
Champaign