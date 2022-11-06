Reject MAGA on Nov. 8
Question: What’s the difference among the Blackshirts, the Brownshirts and MAGA poll watchers for this year’s midterm election? Answer: Not enough.
Armed men dressed in tactical gear were reported and photographed hovering around early-voting stations and ballot drop boxes in Maricopa County, Ariz. Others are reported to be photographing voters and their license plates.
These are “citizens” who’ve been radicalized and encouraged by election deniers (and felons) such as Michael Flynn and Steve Bannon to intimidate voters who, by voting early, are all presumed to be Democrats. They are the shock troops Bannon rallies in his podcasts. This isn’t fake news, it’s reported by numerous outlets; a quick Google search will confirm.
Note that some claim Bannon is simply calling for government reform. Bollocks! These are not reformers. Reform (which is indeed desirable) does not rely on masked men carrying weapons designed to kill people. Reform does not rely on baseless and thoroughly refuted conspiracy theories and lies. Reform does not intimidate and discourage voting. Reform relies on democratic institutions and practices supported by popular vote, not voter harassment.
Almost 300 election-denying and conspiracy-believing Republicans, the majority of Republican candidates, are running for elected offices throughout the U.S. Several are running in Illinois.
Yes, it’s happening. The 2022 midterm vote is just a warm-up for the 2024 presidential election. Remember, Blackshirts and Brownshirts were merely fringe extremists ... until they weren’t.
Please think about it before you vote.
TOM NAPIER
Champaign