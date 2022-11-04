Reject Pritzker at the polls
Illinois is a mess, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker thinks this justifies re-election.
The only thing missing from his conclusion is reality. Under Pritzker’s reign, Illinois has become the worst-performing Midwestern state on jobs, growth, debt, crime and taxes.
His endless pandemic edicts exacted a heavy price on schoolchildren, small businesses and the mental health of thousands.
His administration made the lives of cops harder and that of criminals easier. Serious crime has risen accordingly.
Cops are leaving the profession in record numbers and too few are signing up to replace them.
His SAFE-T Act has potentially dangerous consequences and effectively allows trespassers to remain on your property, thus voiding the property rights guaranteed to everyone under the constitution.
Pritzker promoted school legislation that sexualizes 6-year-olds and racializes the student body. Meanwhile, he ignores massive school failures in reading, writing and arithmetic. Our kids fall further behind.
He doubles your gas tax and proposed significantly raising income taxes with his failed progressive tax amendment to the Illinois Constitution.
And while he prioritized an amendment to raise your taxes, he ignores amendments that solve our budget-busting pension crisis or our worst-in-the-nation congressional district gerrymandering.
As a result, people are leaving the state. This magnifies the daunting problems and costs faced by those of us who remain.
This is the record on which Pritzker runs for re-election and hopes to launch a 2024 presidential run.
However, it’s a dismal record that demands a change of governors.
DENNIS DETWEILER
Foosland