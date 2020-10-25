Reject Pritzker’s progressive tax
A “fair tax” is where all citizens pay the same rate, such as Illinois now has, according to our state constitution.
“Millionaires and Billionaires” rarely pay an “income tax” on their “millions and billions.” Their “millions and billions” are tied up in “assets.”
Billionaire Gov. J.B. Pritzker, just like many of his cronies, has many assets, from which he derives “investment income” that is taxed at a much lower rate than “salary income” of lower-income citizens.
Remember how ol’ J.B. bought a “mansion” next to the “mansion” he was living in and removed all the toilets to declare it “uninhabitable” to reduce his property taxes?
Ol’ J.B. doesn’t like paying taxes any more than anybody else. Why do Democrats always try to pit “lower income” citizens against “the rich”? Have readers ever been employed by someone who was not well off enough to create jobs?
The progressive “unfair” tax proposed by ol’ J.B. will only be imposed on farmers and small businesses already struggling to keep incomes covering payouts they already incur in their normal operations, and after the Legislature realizes the “progressive tax” will not cover the massive spending and debt they want to “pay off,” they will go after all the “other” rich citizens in the state; aka all taxpayers.
No wonder citizens are flocking to leave “Ill-Annoy.”
I love my home state, but I despise the way criminal politicians are ruining it. Vote no for the regressive tax and tell politicians to live within our means.
DAVID MARTIN
Urbana