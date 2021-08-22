Rejecting vaccines is a big mistake
Champaign County Fair Board President Bill Alagna and the fair board really dropped the ball this year. They had a terrific chance to promote the fair big time by providing a community service by allowing the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District space to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations. But they turned it down.
At first, Alagna said there was no space for the vaccinations. He later admitted that even if there was room, the fair probably wouldn’t have allowed the vaccinations because their business is the fair only.
As a retired radio broadcaster, I learned that anytime you provide a valuable community service, you’re also serving the community. That’s the best promotional value to your entity.
What puzzles me is the Champaign County Fair rejected vaccinations even though the Illinois State Fair is providing many vaccination locations. Vaccinations were also available at the McLean and Sangamon county fairs.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District even offered to give out free ride tickets, free food tickets and a raffle but were still turned down.
Next year, I would hope the fair board would recognize its mistake and allow the health district to provide vaccinations if this terrible pandemic is still with us.
It still may be if people reject vaccinations.
VERN ZEHR
Fisher