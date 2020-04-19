Since coronavirus has compelled all of us to stay at home, it may be a good time to read fiction to understand what’s real.
For President Trump’s daily briefings about the virus: Ken Kesey’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”
For the inequality of incidence of the coronavirus: George Orwell’s “Animal Farm” or almost any Dickens; try “Oliver Twist” for starters.
For the end of the Constitutional government and the rise of authoritarianism: George Orwell’s “1984.”
For worry about the high probability that the United States and Russia won’t re-sign the treaty to limit nuclear weapons: Kurt Vonnegut’s “Slaughterhouse-Five.”
For the triumph (irony added) of Nietzsche, postmodernism and the “alternate facts”: Lewis Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”
And when you have finished “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” a good follow — on for the end of facts themselves: Ray Bradbury’s “Fahrenheit 451.”
If you are as baffled as we are to find a reason why the coronavirus has been visited upon the human race: Franz Kafka’s “The Trial.”
For those philosophically inclined who wish to revisit the question why an all-good God would permit evil: Albert Camus’ “The Plague.”
If the coronavirus makes you feel alienated from others, because it should not have happened to you: Dostoevsky’s “Crime and Punishment.”
The list will keep us off the street for a while. Readers might wish to suggest other titles to stay sane in these epidemiologically challenged times.
ED and ANTJE KOLODZIEJ
Champaign